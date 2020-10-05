Fatal shooting under investigation in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – At least one person is dead after hots rang out around 12:30 this morning along North Street between River and Darling Streets, in the shadow of the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Wilkes-Barre Police detectives are running point on the investigation that began early this morning.
Also on scene have been the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police forensics, Luzerne County Detectives and representitives from the district attorney’s office.

The coroner on scene for a time, confirming to Eyewitness News of at least one fatality as a result of the events. We’ve also confirmed at least one other person was taken away from the scene by ambulance and there are reports of a third victim by eyewitnesses.

We are working to confirm more details with Wilkes-Barre police to determine if someone is in custody and the extent of any injuries.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

