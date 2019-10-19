Fatal Plane Crash in Schuylkill County

WALKER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plane crash in Schuylkill County turns deadly.

Only first responders got a look at the plane crash scene because it’s in a remote location. But according to a published report, the crash turned deadly.

So secluded in fact, that the only emergency response vehicle visible on scene Friday night in Walker Township was a New England Fire Company truck from Tamaqua parked alongside Valley Road. No one was allowed past that point but a first responder on scene told Eyewitness News that the call went out around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon for a plane crash and that it took crews almost an hour to find it.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Frackville, the male occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by the county coroner’s office. As officials were leaving the scene around 8 p.m., a Schuylkill County deputy coroner said that any information concerning fatalities would have to come from Coroner David Moylan, but the earliest that’s expected to happen is Saturday.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the FAA for a statement on the crash. So far, we have not heard back but both the FAA and NTSB are expected to lead the investigation.