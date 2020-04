SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a deadly fire in Scranton was deliberately set.

The fire broke out in a home on Beech Street Sunday evening. The coroner says 40-year-old Michael Garraoui died in the fire.

His death is ruled a homicide.

Investigators say the fire is a case of arson. Scranton Police are waiting for the results of lab tests on forensic evidence, but they do say it’s an isolated incident.