MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- One local Fourth of July celebration has already been canceled due to the coronavirus.

According to the July 4th Celebration Montrose Pa Facebook page, this year's July Fourth festivities in Montrose are canceled. The post reads: "The Montrose Kiwanis Club and the Montrose Lions Club regretfully announce that the 2020 Montrose PA July 4th Celebration has been canceled. This will be the first time in the 44 years since its inception that the festival will not be held.