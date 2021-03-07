Fatal crash, pedestrian vs. vehicle on Paradise Valley Rd in Monroe County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle causing the victim to lose their life, Sunday afternoon.

According to Officer William Jenkins of the Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg, the fatal crash occurred on Paradise Valley Rd, no word as to where the pedestrian was on the road or the cause of the accident at this time.

The gender of the victim is unclear and both the body and car have been cleared. The incident was not a hit-and-run.





The scene is currently undergoing an investigation causing the road to be closed for the next few hours. We will update you with the latest news as the information is released.

The Monroe County Coroner was on scene along with Pocono Mountain Fire Department assisting the Stroudsburg Police.