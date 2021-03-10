Fatal crash in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal crash has been reported in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. According to the Schuylkill County 911 Center, the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road.

It is not known at this time how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this post, as we hear more.