Fatal crash in Schuylkill County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal crash has been reported in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. According to the Schuylkill County 911 Center, the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road.

It is not known at this time how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update this post, as we hear more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos