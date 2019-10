(WBRE/WYOU) — An elderly Forty Fort couple is dead after a head-on crash in Luzerne County.

Eyewitness News checked out the scene of the crash on River Road in the Port Blanchard section of Jenkins Township. Police say 83-year-old Joseph Lyons and his 80-year-old wife, Gloria, died from their injuries.

Two other people in the other vehicle suffered unspecified injuries. Police continue investigating the double fatal crash.