EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash between two cars in Edwardsville, according to police on the scene.

The crash happened after 4:30 p.m. on Route 11. Police say one of the victims were ejected from a vehicle.









First responders have closed the road in both directions while they assist on the scene.

Eyewitness News is acquiring more information about the crash and will update this post as we learn more.