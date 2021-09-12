Fatal crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Lehigh County Coroner, one woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the call at approximately 10:13 a.m. in the area of I-78 West at mile marker 58 in Allentown.

The Lehigh County Coroner states Barbara Ann Lutz, 59, of Tannersville, died at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Lutz was the passenger of a motor vehicle that was struck by another motor vehicle. According to PSP Fogelsville, this was a hit-and-run crash.

An autopsy was completed on Saturday, September 11th. The cause of death has been listed as multiple blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle accident. The manner of death has been declared an accident by the Coroner’s Office.