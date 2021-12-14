At least one person killed in multi-vehicle accident in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Coroner’s Office has been called to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 187, according to Bradford County Dispatch.

Reports of a crash came into the 18 Newsroom around 11:30 a.m. near Echo Beach Road/Rt. 2023. At this time it’s unclear how many injuries or fatalities there are.

According to PA 511, all lanes are closed in both directions between Echo Beach Road and Kilmer Hill Road due to the crash.

Traffic delays are also being reported in the area of Route 6 and Route 187 near the crash scene.

18 News is en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.