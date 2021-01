ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – One man has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 220 in Ulster Township, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.

According to PA 511, both lanes on US 220 between Bridge Street and Milan Road were closed, but have now reopened with slow-moving traffic.

The investigation is being handled by Pennsylvania State Police.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available