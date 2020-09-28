Farmers losing crops from lack of rain this summer

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A large portion of Lycoming County and nearly all of Clinton and Centre Counties are experiencing severe drought conditions.

Farmers say they will likely lose anywhere from 25 to 40 percent of their total predicted crop yield as a result. That translates directly to 25 to 40 percent less income at the end of the harvest season.

Crop size has been impacted as well, as less rain leads to smaller crops. Farmers say they are harvesting earlier as a result of the lack of rain.

