Fans race to fill up campgrounds at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — We’re just a few days away from the return of NASCAR with fans in the stands at Pocono Raceway. But many race fans got an early start. They’ve been camping out there for days.

Officials at Pocono Raceway have announced all campsites are sold out ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR doubleheader. Eyewitness News spoke to some of the fans who came to Long Pond early to get set up.

“Figured come up here Wednesday, kinda enjoy it, family vacation, relax enjoy, have a picnic tonight, and just relax and have fun,” Yvonne Lowden of Bath said.

It’s a race to the infield at Pocono Raceway for an epic weekend of NASCAR.

“Better get an early start, that’s all I gotta say for people. You know, there’s gonna be thousands and thousands of campers in there. I think the way it’s starting to sound about the weather wise, I think we’re looking for a really good weekend too,” Richard Hockenberry of New Bloomfield said.

After not being able to enjoy this atmosphere last year, many NASCAR fans, like the Lowden family, made sure to get a spot.

“We didn’t know what to do. We live for this. Every Pocono, we come up here and we camp out and have a blast, so we missed our family vacation. This is literally our family vacation every year,” Lowden said.

Hockenberry has been coming to Pocono Raceway for at least 20 years. And for him, it’s about more than just the checkered flags.

“The people we come with, they’re like family. We’re all like family. You know, you meet so many new people up here,” Hockenberry said.

Record crowds are expected. Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky is looking forward to having fans in the stands again and the energy they bring.

“It was quite sad last year not having the ability to entertain fans, but this year everything changes and we have a completely full camping area, completely sold out there. So if you’re still interested in coming to the race, it’s gonna have to be grandstand only so, call quick, get your tickets while they last,” Igdalsky said.

Fans can enter the track and grandstands at 2 p.m. on Friday to watch practice, the first event of the weekend. For more information, visit PoconoRaceway.com.