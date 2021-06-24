Fans preparing for big weekend at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Fans are settling in at the campground at Pocono Raceway getting ready for a big weekend.

Some take camping to a whole new level. There is a USA-themed campsite decorating contest this weekend. There’s about 1700 campers there Thursday, and these fans take a lot of pride in their campsites. Some of them are even famous!

Thursday Pocono Raceway welcomed the largest camping crowd in its more than 50-year history. After having to watch from home last year fans say it’s good to be back.

“It’s like yea I know it’s been almost two years, but it literally feels like I was here last week. You know, everything feels normal. It’s a good feeling,” Kenny West of Moosic said.

West has perhaps the most iconic campsite. He says his father bought an old school bus in 1991 and it’s been a staple at the racetrack ever since.

“We’ve had drivers here that signed the inside of the bus,” West said.

They’ve added a number of upgrades over the years. The highlight of the bus is a deck on the roof giving them almost a 360-degree view of the track. After nearly 30 years, West and his crew have pretty much mastered the setup. The key? Keep it simple.

“Make sure the beer’s cold, the food’s hot. Set up early, and enjoy,” Stan Daniels of Mountain Top said.

Bill Kowalick of Pocono Lake has been coming with his group of friends since the 70’s. His campsite has evolved over the years to include children and grandkids.

“We’ve got a pretty neat setup. Good people, good friends, and we have a ball,” Kowalick said.

“It’s just great to be with good people for three to four days. And here we are,” Joseph Colyer of Pocono Lake said.

Some people Eyewitness News talked to said they reserved their spot as early as November.