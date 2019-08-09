Fans celebrate iconic Beatles picture 50 years later

(WBRE/WYOU) — Come together. That’s what hundreds of Beatles fans did Thursday in front of Abbey Road Studios to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s photoshoot for the album.

John, Paul, George, and Ringo strutted across the street in front of the recording studio in 1969, creating what is now one of the most famous album covers.

50 years later, fans still flock to Saint John’s Wood in North London to recreate the picture. Crowds included Fab Four lookalikes.

Paul McCartney’s stand-in even kicked off his shoes to walk the street barefoot just like he did. With impatient London drivers, everyone needed a little help from their friends to get the perfect shot.

In the end, it was a day to honor one of the most influential bands of all time.