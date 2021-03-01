Fans allowed back at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been almost a year since pandemic restrictions were first put in place by the Wolf administration.

The goal is to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Now Monday, the governor announced the easing of some of the restrictions.

Gov. Wolf’s announcement means we’ll be seeing a lot more real life fans in the audience at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Will Beekam, General Manager of the Mohegan Sun Arena says this is a “step in the right direction” after having to refund $3 million in tickets last year.

15 percent capacity means they can allow 1,500 people in the stands, 1,000 more than they could Sunday.

Now that they’re welcoming fans back inside the arena, seats are blocked off to keep parties separated and tickets are being sold in groups.

