(WBRE/WYOU) — Attention car and film fans, you have a chance to bid on a piece of action history.

The car Steve McQueen drove in the 1968 film Bullitt is heading for the auction block. The 1968 Ford Mustang GT recently turned back up after disappearing for decades.

A man revealed he had it in his garage for years. His father had bought it from McQueen.

It will be on the block in January.