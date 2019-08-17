Family tradition continues for 14th year

(WBRE/WYOU) — A family tradition continues this weekend for one local church.

Dozens lined up at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Throop to get a taste of the foods cooking at their 14th annual family festival. Between kids playing outside, raffles and prizes, the church fundraiser has grown to a three-day family event.

Organizers say the festival continues to draw people in because it’s family-oriented and prices are low for traditional home-cooked foods like their take-out piggie dinner.

“Not everybody can have festivals anymore so all of our people in the area do support it. Some people come from farther away just to get our piggies when they hear about the rumors how good they are,” chairwoman Karen Doyle said.

The family festival picnic will continue Saturday and Sunday.