Family to Family Food Drive sees big turnout

Thankful families lined up early and waited for the Friends of the Poor grocery giveaway

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Family to Family Food Drive hosted by the Friends of the Poor in Scranton is seeing a large turnout for their Thanksgiving grocery drive thru giveaway.







The Scranton High School parking lot filled with cars and families waiting to pick up their groceries, the line even extended all the way down Providence Road to under the Central Scranton Expressway.

Over 100 volunteers are helping out. The event goes until 5 p.m. and they have enough food for 3000 families but have already served about 1500. They will hand out gift cards if they run out of food.

Eyewitness News spoke to some who say they have been waiting in line for over an hour, but are very patient and thankful for the groceries.