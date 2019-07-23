Family Seeks Justice in Son’s Assault

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The family of a Luzerne County man says they are seeking justice for their son– who is now fighting for his life after being severely beaten over the weekend. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the story.

26-year-old Richard Meier of Luzerne was attacked outside his apartment.

He’s been in the I.C.U ever since.

“I’m devastated I’m at a loss for words. That’s all I could say,” said Marilyn Meiers. Marilyn and Richard Meier have been holding a vigil inside the intensive care unit of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital since Saturday night. Their 26-year-old son Richard was beaten severely. It happened at around 9:30 Saturday night outside his apartment in the 300 Block of Union Street in Luzerne borough.

“He just woke up today finally. We just talked to him a little while ago he said hi dad and hi mom. That’s a good think but he’s still not out of the word yet the other day” said Richard Meier.

He suffered serious brain injuries. And needs more surgery.

“They say he might not make it through surgery. I’m a nervous wreck I really am,” added Marilyn.

Shaun Lehman is Meier’s roommate he saw the attack unfold. He and Meier were in their second floor apartment when Meier came down to talk with a woman he works with. That’s when the violence erupted.

“Richie came downstairs and this guy came and punched him really bad and got him to the ground I told him to stop he didn’t,” said Shaun.

Lehman thought his friend would die.

“I thought I was going to lose him. I was carrying my eyes out all the time,” said Lehman

“I want justice you just can’t go around trying to beat somebody yup and trying to kill them,” said Meier.

The Meiers say they and their son know who the attacker is and have provided that information to the police. Detectives tell me they are confident there will be a quick arrest