Family seeking justice after coroner’s ruling

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mother of a Wilkes-Barre man is speaking out after the Luzerne County Coroner ruled her son’s death a homicide.

“Nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” Ofemia Molina, Jeremy Soto’s mother said.

Molina and her daughter Emily Caballero still carry the pain of losing 25-year-old Jeremy Soto.

“We want justice. That’s all we want so we can begin our healing,” Molina said.

Soto died in June after suffering a serious head injury, leaving his family with only pictures and memories to hold on to. Police say Soto was knocked unconscious after getting into a fight with a 19-year-old man days earlier on North Main Street. The family believes the person who was responsible needs to face the justice system.

“It’s being acknowledged now, that it’s not just a natural death. He was killed,” Caballero said.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Luzerne County Coroner’s office, yet no charges have been filed.

“Jeremy wasn’t violent. I don’t even remember Jeremy ever being in a fight,” Caballero said.

The family says it’s a step in the right direction yet they’re still praying for more answers.

“I fight my battles on my knees and I knew that the truth would come out, that the truth would prevail,” Molina said.

Looking at the pictures they have of him, the family remembers him as a loving person who was very active as a student at GAR High School.

“One step at a time. And right now we desperately are asking for justice for Jeremy Soto. Our son. Our uncle. Our brother. Our cousin. Our nephew. Our friend,” Molina said.

While the family still waits for answers, they want everyone to know their loss proves violence is never the answer. The family is planning a lantern release for October 13, which would have been Jeremy Soto’s 26th birthday.