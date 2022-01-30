Family seeking answers 16 years after Wilkes-Barre murder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another year goes by without justice for the family of Patricia Moreton.

On this day every year, Moreton’s family gathers outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse, still haunted by the unsolved murder. Moreton’s family has never given up their quest for answers. Who killed Patricia? And why?

Patricia Moreton was 35 years old when she was murdered in her Hazle Street apartment in Wilkes-Barre. On January 31, 2006 Moreton was found with a single gunshot wound to her head. 16 years later, no arrests have ever been made.

