Family searching for missing Monroe County teen

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The search for a missing teenage boy continues in Monroe County.

16-year-old Dayton Lebar III of Stroudsburg went missing earlier this week. He was last last seen in the area of Saint Luke’s Hospital earlier this week. On Thursday, his family is speaking out.

“Brother, sister, everybody. We all miss him and want him home where he belongs,” said Dayton Lebar Jr., Dayton III’s father.



Lebar III has been missing since Sunday.



“We were out having a good time at the East Stroudsburg local Walmart when we noticed his blood pressure was a little high,” the father explained.



The family took him to St. Luke’s Hospital along Route 611 in Stroud Township.



“Since we’ve been notified that Dayton had gone missing. We have searched the area and including with the help of the search and rescue. Unfortunately, we have not found anything to show us where Dayton has gone,” said Paul Gasper, the captain of the Stroud Area Police Department



Lebar was last seen at St. Luke’s wearing a white and black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.



“We love you, we miss you and we want you home,” his father said.



Police say they’re relying on the public for more information on Lebar’s whereabouts. If anyone sees him, they are being asked to call 911 immediately.