Family returns to home destroyed by fire

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Flames engulphed a multi-family home in Exeter on Friday, eventually destroying it.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the families who lived in the home, and escaped the burning building with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“It’s crazy,” said Tegann Roman of Exeter.

On Sunday Tegann Roman and her husband, Kyle, returned to the remains of what they once called home. It was the first time they saw the extent of the damage. Roman says her family was home when the fire started in their neighbor’s kitchen.

“We heard someone pounding on our door so Kyle went down to see what was going on and I heard someone scream ‘you gotta get out of the house’,” said Roman.

When Roman learned the house was on fire, she grabbed her four-year-old son Carter, who was in the shower, and brought him outside with nothing but a diaper on. Luckily no one was injured.

“It was devastating. I mean, everything is a total loss in there,” said Roman.

Roman tells us she lost everything she had from her late mother. Her family had also just set up a sensory play room for Carter, who is on the autism spectrum, and were working on other areas as well. But, there is hope for the family. The community has come together to raise money and collect donations for them through an online fundraiser.

“Very thankful. It’s so nice everyone coming together and so willing to help. Try to help us put our life back together,” said Roman.

What’s next for Roman and her family?

“Just recouping. Like I said a lot of people have reached out. I’m currently staying with my brother, who lives over an hour away. And so people are reaching out to see if they can start sending stuff to us so we can start accumulating stuff and just get another place,” said Roman.

The fundraiser has raised more than $3,000 out of a goal of $5,000.