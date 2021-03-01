Family remembers loved one killed by PennDOT truck

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been one week since Botasha Torres was hit by a PennDOT snow plow and killed.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News spoke with the victim’s family, who is still in shock about the incident.

“She was a mother, she’s an aunt, she’s a sister, you know and she is going to be missed greatly,” Botasha Torres’ sister Felicia Rico said.

Rico found out Torres was dead after she received a phone call from a family member.

“They said ‘something happened to your sister’ and I’m saying ‘what happened?’ and then they told me and I was like devastated,” Rico said.

Related Content Pedestrian struck and killed by PennDOT vehicle in Monroe County identified

Now a week later, Rico and her family are still in shock and have questions about the incident. Rico says Torres was walking in Blakeslee near her residence when she was hit by a PennDOT plow truck.

“It’s so unreal to me that she didn’t see him or he didn’t see her. Because you know they have big lights…Bright lights at that…You know? How could you not see her?” Rico said.

Rico tells Eyewitness News Torres had three young children, who are having trouble comprehending this loss.

“You know they’re just saying their mom is in Heaven. I think that my older nephew is more like in shock. He’s more like in shock. I guess until the process don’t begin, I guess he won’t get it that his mom is gone,” Rico said.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police say there are no charges pending against the PennDOT driver.

“I wanna know why, like why? Because he had to see her. This is not a situation where I can just say imma give up because you had to see my sister,” Rico said.

Rico says her family will attempt to get an attorney if no charges are filed.