Family reacts to killer’s death

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County family, whose 20-year-old daughter was murdered in 2004, reacted Tuesday night to newly released details about how the man convicted of killing her died in prison.

State police say 42-year-old Joseph Gacha was under the influence of drugs and started fighting with his cellmate inside the Fayette County Prison on December 30th. Guards used pepper spray to break up the fight and Gacha was put into a restraint chair.

He was later taken to an infirmary where he later died. Gacha was convicted of murdering Carrie Martin of Larksville during a robbery. Her mother says she’s not totally surprised by what happened to Gacha.

“He was still making the wrong choices and it’s what led to his death. His wrong choices. It did bring closure for us that we don’t have to worry about trial proceedings or court proceedings. That part of it is a big relief off me,” Wendy Cadwalader, Martin’s mother, said.

State police say drugs were smuggled into the prison. An investigation into Gacha’s death is ongoing.