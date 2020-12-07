Family puts on Christmas light show for good cause

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In East Stroudsburg, one family turns their front yard into a winter wonderland and it’s all for a good cause.

Cars lined up along Cherry Lane Road for people to marvel at the more than 180,000 Christmas lights at the Belvin family home. The homeowner, Jerrod Belvin, tells Eyewitness News it’s an eight-year-old tradition.

The display is choreographed to 36 Christmas songs, and Belvin says it takes 10 to 12 weeks to put together. They do it to bring joy to their community and raise money for local charities, collecting donations for Pocono Mountains United Way. Belvin says they usually raise between $2,500 and $3,000 for people in need.

“This is one of those things that families can just disconnect from and sit on the bench and enjoy some time together. And in that, the Christmas season always points out a lot of people who need a help more than anything else especially with the pandemic going on,” Belvin said.

The Christmas light show can be seen every night starting at 5 p.m. from now until New Year’s Day at 464 Cherry Lane Road in East Stroudsburg.