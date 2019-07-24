Family Promise of Monroe County: Everybody Needs a Home

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Every year in the Poconos, companies, and individuals come together to raise money for local non-profits. The 16th annual Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser has raised more than $2.6 million.

This year, the group chose five non-profits to help and throughout the week, Eyewitness News Reporter Brianna Strunk is explaining each organizations’ role in their community

This is Natasha Brooks and her six smiling kids. But a few months ago, their lives weren’t so ‘picture perfect’.

“It broke my heart to have my kids crying to me at night,” Brooks said.

Brooks says she felt pressured to tear her husband away from their kids, but she refused. To keep the family together, they had to find a new place to live.

“So I said you know what, since we’re being kicked out, we have nowhere to go, what are my options right now?” the Stroudsburg mom told Eyewitness News.

Their best option was Family Promise of Monroe County” an emergency shelter for at-risk and homeless families with children. Enid Logan is the Executive Director, Family Promise of Monroe County,

“We partner with local congregations to provide shelter, meals, transportation, support services, case management,” Logan said.

The families sleep and eat at local churches. Family Promise can provide them transportation there. At Family Promise’s Day Center, case managers help families land jobs and permanent housing while they stay in a shelter for about 60 days. But the support doesn’t end there.

“We don’t just say goodbye, have a nice life. We follow them for a year” said Logan.

Brooks now lives with her husband and kids under one stable roof. The family of eight is now a bit bigger to include their extended shelter family.

“They opened the doors with open arms. It was so loving, caring. I shared tears with them, I shared laughs with them,” added Brooks.

A full house and hearts. With this year’s funding from the 16th annual Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser, Family Promise of Monroe County will bolster its case management.

Eyewitness News Reporter Brianna Strunk is once again emceeing the big event on Thursday, July 25. That’s when we’ll learn how much money all five non-profits receive.

