Family pays tribute to fallen 13 military members at Luzerne County Fair

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One family is paying tribute to the fallen U.S. servicemen and women at the Luzerne County Fair.

The Rideouts are getting ready to show their horses at the fair. They decorated their stalls in the stable in honor of the U.S. military, representing each branch, as well as their own family and friends who have served.

They dedicated a section to the 13 service members who were recently killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport while they were trying to help people evacuate Afghanistan.

“I hope they can put a face to the name, to the person that gave up their freedom. I don’t think that people nowadays really appreciate the freedoms that they have,” Yellow Rose 4-H Club member Stacy Rideout said.

Other families are making similar tributes at the stable. You can check them out at the fair beginning Wednesday. The Luzerne County Fair runs through Sunday.