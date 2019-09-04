Family-owned newspaper building burned

(WBRE/WYOU) — A fire has taken a piece of Susquehanna County history.

Flames broke out at the Transcript building on the corner of Main and Exchange Streets in Susquehanna Monday night. The building, which was more than 100 years old, housed a family-owned weekly newspaper.

Local volunteer firefighters were able to put out the flames, but structural damage forced inspectors to condemn the building as well as two adjacent buildings.

“Hopefully they can rebuild but I don’t know. That’s to be determined. I’d love to keep it here, but if it’s got to go for safety reasons, I’d rather it go then me be in it and it ends up in the drink,” Ed Johnson, owner of one of the adjacent properties, said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Susquehanna County Transcript serves more than 6,000 in paper circulation and maintains an online presence.