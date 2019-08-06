Family of woman shot at convenience store speaks out

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a woman who was shopping in a Lycoming County convenience store.

21-year-old Ikeem Fogan is charged with gunning down 48-year-old Rhonda McPeak in Williamsport. It happened during a robbery at Unimart on West Fourth Street Sunday night. The store clerk was also shot. This is the fifth shooting in Williamsport since July 17th, leaving three people dead.

“You have my word we are going to catch the others who are involved in these other crimes,” Chief Damon Hagan of the Williamsport Bureau of Police said.

“I want to assure the general public that our great city will be fine. We will get through this. We will arrest these perpetrators as we started this morning,” Williamsport mayor Gabriel Campana said.

Police tell Eyewitness News they believe two of the recent shootings are related. Family members are devastated by the violence that killed Rhonda McPeak and they’re asking the community to band together and help out.

Eyewitness News was able to speak with one of Rhonda McPeak’s family members Tuesday who tells us her death has taken a toll on the entire family. As hard as they’re trying to cope and stay strong, they say something needs to be done about the gun violence.

It’s been two days since Rhonda McPeak was murdered at the Unimart on West Fourth Street.

“We were in total shock. My wife and our whole family is well-knitted and it was just a total shock,” Jim Stabley said.

Stabley was McPeak’s brother-in-law. He tells Eyewitness News this is heartbreaking, to say the least.

“My brother-in-law is still…He went to work last night to try and get his mind off of it and he’s just totally a mess, mentally, physically, the whole nine yards,” Stabley said.

Rhonda is gone but her family and friends want to make sure she is never forgotten. A vigil is being planned for Friday night, held at the Unimart where she was gunned down.

“Obviously the guy that went in to get money was desperate, so what we need to do is start programs like bring back the WPA and a lot of the employers will not hire you if you have a record, if you’ve been arrested, or whatever so we need to come up with something,” Stabley said.

In the meantime, others share what they think needs to be done to keep crime off the streets.

“I think one of the main problems is a lot of people don’t get to know their neighbors and that’s one way we can get together because we have to get to know and love each other,” JR Scott of Williamsport said.

“I believe the politicians in Washington D.C. need to get together and they need to take a look at reasonable gun legislation. To me, it does not make sense on how somebody on the street can use an assault weapon. It can happen here,” Campana said.

Jim Stabley plans to do his part to stop the gun violence.

“If I got to go to Harrisburg or D.C. about it, I will. Something has to be done. If I have to sit down with the president, I will do so,” Stabley said.

The vigil will be held at 1944 West Fourth Street this Friday beginning at 7 p.m. A GoFundMe page has also been created by Rhonda’s daughter, to help raise money for the funeral.