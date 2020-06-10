Family of homicide victim calls for justice

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The mother and family of 29-year-old John Robert Evans from East Stroudsburg, who was shot to death in Edwardsville over the weekend, makes an emotional plea for justice.

They are hoping that anyone with information about the homicide will come forward.

State Troopers say 50 to 60 people were attending a party in an adjacent parking lot in the Hill Top Apartments when Evans was shot to death on Saturday.

26-year-old Eli Quadree Smith, who was in the SUV with Evans at the time of the shooting, was wounded. He will survive his injuries.

