Family of construction site hit and run victim speaks out

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A construction worker was killed by a hit and run driver over the weekend. 30-year-old Kevin DenDulk was working on Interstate 81 when he was hit by a car, which then left the scene.

As the investigation into a fatal hit and run crash continues, the DenDulk family says Kevin loved his job and making roads like 81 safer.

“Kevin was a great son,” said his father, Arie DenDulk.

A roadside memorial sits at the scene where DenDulk was killed. Kevin worked for Guidemark in Souderton, Pennsylvania as a pavement marker. On Saturday morning, he was struck and killed by a hit and run driver.

Kevin DenDulk

“That is appalling how someone can do that to people who were making the roads safer for everyone to drive on,” said Cheryl DenDulk his mother.

Kevin was working in a closed-off lane on I-81 at the time of the crash. His mother told Eyewitness News the driver was moving at a high speed when they struck and killed Kevin — and he wasn’t working alone.

“If the other worker hadn’t heard the crash from my son and looked up and jumped out the way that vehicle would have killed two people,” said Cheryl.

The DenDulk family is looking for answers. As they wait for the person responsible for their son’s death to be caught, they shared how proud he was of his job.

“He really enjoyed what he was contributing,” said Arie, recalling the time Kevin called them to share he’d completed a job near their home.

“So now every time we drive over, you know we remember Kevin,” he continued.



“He put his family and taking care of mom and dad above everything and his little dog, he loves that little dog so much,” said his older brother Aaron.

Aaron says he hoped to grow old with Kevin.

“That’s not true anymore and that’s been taken from me and that’s really, really heartbreaking,” Aaron said.

PA State Police say to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS with information.

“We’re dealing with an individual who’s lost his life and a family that has been torn apart in the loss of their son and brother,” said TFC David Peters with PSP Troop N.

The flowers on the side of the road were not left by Kevin’s family but his family says in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the The Roadway Worker Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Guidemark Inc. is offering a $25,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Kevin.