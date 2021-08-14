Family displaced after Milton house fire

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was taken to a hospital and a family is displaced after a house fire in Milton Saturday morning.

The fire started around 7:50 a.m. on Filbert Street and was under control by 8:15. Multiple fire departments assisted including Lewisburg and Watsontown.









One person was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation, but they were later released.

The family has been displaced and the Red Cross is helping with housing. The cause is still under investigation.