Family displaced after Middle Smithfield Township fire

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One dog is dead, and two cats are still missing after a fierce fire rips through a house in Monroe County.

The fire happened at a home on Janet Street in Smithfield Township. Marshalls Creek Fire Company responded just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning and says the family is displaced, but it’s unknown how many people lived there.

The good news is everyone inside the house was able to escape without any injuries. Officials also confirm to Eyewitness News, one dog died in the fire. Two family cats are still unaccounted for.

Witnesses to the fire say, the neighbors came to their door to ask for help.

“They couldn’t salvage anything. They barely got out because the stairs are right where the chimney is, too. Unfortunately, they lost everything, including their dog,” witness Alissa Settle of East Stroudsburg said.

Fire officials say the wood stove and chimney is the cause of the fire. Responders say, the second floor is a total loss, but the first floor and attached garage were able to be saved.