Family and Friends of Shooting Victims are Searching for Answers

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It seems like a regular day at Pocono Brewery Company in Swiftwater, but for the staff, it’s anything but normal.

“It’s with a heavy heart to lose him on our team and as well as a part of our family,” Jean-Luc Vitiello, owner, operator, and master brewer Pocono Brewery Company said.

23-year-old Khalil Durante was a grill cook at the family-owned business for more than 2 years. It’s where he met his girlfriend, Chastity Englert. She’s a server there.

“He was a beautiful soul inside and out. And like I said, it’s not fair to him that he got taken,” Englert said.

Wednesday was Englert’s birthday. She spent the day with him, up until hours before the shooting.

“Right before I left, he gave me a kiss on the head. And he was like, ‘I love you. I’ll see you later. And I was like, ‘Alright. I’ll see you later. And I was supposed to go back the house that night but for whatever reason, God wasn’t having it,” Englert said.

She never expected it to be the night that would ultimately claim the lives of Durante, and his roommate, Dylan Beinert.

“They were home. They were in their home. People came to their house, invaded their personal space and took innocent lives from it,” Englert said.

Jean-Luc Vitiello, the owner of the local business, tells Eyewitness News Beinert also worked at the brewery for a short time and knew him as a kid.

“It’s kind of two parts of our family at the same time,” Vitiello said.

And now their loved ones hope to see justice one day.

“I will scream justice for Khalil til I lose my lungs but like I said, nothing brings him back,” Englert said.

Beinert’s mom says she wants people to know her son was smart, quirky and loyal with a good heart.

Many people have been using the hashtags, justice for Khalil and justice for Dylan to show their support.

The owner of Pocono Brewery Company says they are going to plan a benefit for Durante’s family.