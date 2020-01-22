Families to join lawsuit against Governor Wolf

(WBRE/WYOU) — Protests head to the state capitol as the controversy continues over the closing of the White Haven Center.

Many families who have relatives at the White Haven Center will join a civil rights lawsuit against Governor Wolf. Last summer, the Wolf administration announced it would close the White Haven Center in Luzerne County and the Polk Center in western Pennsylvania by 2022, claiming it would save millions of taxpayer’s dollars. Residents would be transitioned to private facilities that provide services to people with intellectual and developmental challenges.

“Today marks the filing of a lawsuit that is going to argue the constitutional rights to have a choice between whether you’re in an ICF, like White Haven Center or Polk Center, or if everyone will be mandated that they are going to close the centers and that you’re going to have to be in community care,” State Representative Tarah Toohil said.

Legislation is currently working its way through Harrisburg that would put a five-year moratorium on the closure of both centers.