Families prepare for second Easter during pandemic

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – We are less than 24 hours from Easter Sunday, our second Easter in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, with vaccines on the rise and the number of COVID-19 cases declining, this holiday is being celebrated a little different from last year.

For example, we had several Easter egg hunts throughout our community Saturday like this one in Drums.

Providence Place Senior Living invited people of all ages to hunt for eggs on their lawn.

And the Easter Bunny made an appearance too.

“Last Easter, we were locked down, shut down. We didn’t allow any family members or any children. We weren’t able to do our Easter egg hunt. So this tear, we decided to open it up and hopefully make it a little bit bigger and better for the children who came,” said Kim Perchak, Esecutive Director of Providence Place Senior Living.

She says with the vaccine, everyone is slowly but surely finally getting out to see their family.