MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Officials with the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference announced a delay for the start of the 2020 high school football season.

The league voted 18-0 in favor of a staggered fall sports schedule, with football starting on October 2.

Divisions will be broken down by county. The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference is comprised of 18 schools in the Poconos and Allentown/Bethlehem area.