Fall craft and vendor show held in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fall craft and vendor show was held Saturday in Luzerne County.

Multiple vendors lined the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall selling things such as fall decor, masks and even books.

Masks were required inside the venue and vendors had sanitizers at their stations.

Organizers say it was a collective idea to hold this event.

“Well there’s 15 different vendors here, we’re doing it because with the pandemic the shows are so sparse so we all just decided to get together, rent the hall and have a show,” said Sandy Flynn, Event Organizer.

“It’s just good seeing some familiar faces, giving people an outlet to get together, support local business, pick up some gifts for the holidays,” said Lisa Miller of Plains Township.

Organizers say more than 200 people came to the craft and vendor show near Wilkes-Barre.