Faith-based COVID-19 testing occurring in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The state Department of Health is teaming up with faith-based organizations to help fight the increasing trend of COVID-19 infections.

Health officials announced testing sites are going up outside places of worship, starting Monday.

The first sites will open in Dauphin and Allegheny Counties to provide more accessible testing in close-knit communities.

“Research shows that geographically low-income areas and minority populations have been disproportionately affected with higher rates of COVID-19 infection,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Director of Contact Tracing and Testing Michael Huff said.

The testing is free to drive through or walk-up, and insurance is not required. Anyone awaiting a test result is asked to self-isolate until receiving the results.