Facebook has plans for new News tab

Facebook is planning to launch a new News tab.

Facebook has approached prominent news outlets with monetary offers to secure the rights to license headlines and other content. According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook has proposed giving them discretion over how their content will appear .

News outlets would be allowed to choose between hosting stories directly on the news tab, or including headlines with a link to their own websites.

Facebook has said it wants to have more high-quality news. The news tab is expected to launch this fall.

