Facebook groups teaming up to help out

(WBRE/WYOU) — Giving is Caring and The Max Harper Foundation play separate roles in making sure those in their communities have what they need.

On what would have been Max Harper’s fourth birthday, the two are teaming up to try and feed more than 300 people with free pasta meals.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting many in hard times, Kevin Hayes will be taking a look at those going above and beyond to commemorate Max Harper and give back to a large number of communities in need on later editions of Eyewitness News.