Face masks to be worn by children, adults in schools

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On July 1, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine ordered universal face coverings to be worn in public.

According to the Department of Education’s website, the order applies to all individuals in schools.

Children aged two and older are required to wear face coverings while in school entities.

Masks can be removed while following social distancing guidelines during meals, at work spaces, and activities, as outlined by the Deptartment of Health.

Students with medical conditions and disabilities are not required to wear masks, but are encouraged to wear a different type of face covering.

The order remains in effect until further notice.