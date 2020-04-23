Face mask production shows no sign of stopping

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County manufacturer continues to step up to meet a great demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Eyewitness News stopped by Martz Technologies in Berwick as they turned their warehouse into a face mask factory. The company has since recruited nearly 125 new seamstresses and is still looking for more people to help.

President Gregory Martz says their goal is still to reach one million masks.

“We’ve made ten to twelve thousand masks and we have probably another ten or fifteen thousand in the pipeline,” Martz said.

The masks have a microfibial fiber filter as an extra layer of protection. To buy a mask or to sign up to help, click here.