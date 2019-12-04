Eyewitness Sports Presents: Southern Columbia Football –Pursuit of Perfection

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Join Eyewitness Sports Director A.J. Donatoni for a special half-hour program dedicated to the Southern Columbia Tigers as they head to Hershey in pursuit of another state championship.

The Tigers and their head coach Jim Roth are going for an amazing record 10th overall State Championship win.

The program will feature A.J. Donatoni and Sports Anchor Mike Gilbert as they highlight the team and its winning record. They will sit down with Head Coach Jim Roth. Plus, hear from the players who the heart and soul of this winning team.

Southern Columbia Pursuit of Perfection will air on Wednesday, December 4th at 7:30 pm on WYOU and then at 11:30 am on Thursday, December 5th on WBRE.