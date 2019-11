WYOMING, PA (WBRE/WYOU) -- It's been one year, five months, and a day since a Luzerne County man went missing. Now the case of 59-year-old Bill Morse appears to be coming to a close.

Eyewitness News has been on the forefront of every twist, turn and detail in connection with Bill Morse's disappearance on June 11, 2018. The grim tale from missing person to criminal homicide investigation has one man behind bars: Bill Morse's son.