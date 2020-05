LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) - With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to take a toll on the mental health of many, a local organization is shining a light on the problem with a new campaign.

The Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Development Services is asking everyone to take a serious look at their mental health as May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Of course, this May is bringing new challenges as the coronavirus pandemic continues.