(WBRE/WYOU-TV) 190 years ago this week, Honesdale wrote its page in the history books as the birthplace of the American railroad. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead takes us back to that historic day.

"Not a lot of people realize that our little small borough of Honesdale played such a key in developing the country's transportation system," said Tim Wright, Excursion Manager Stourbridge Line.