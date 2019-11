LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 7 people are in custody after State Police were called to the Pine Ridge community clubhouse around 12:45pm Monday afternoon for a report of 5 people trying to forcefully enter the building.

The caller advised that there were five males with guns, smashing the windows and there were three office workers barricaded inside. According to police, while they were on their way to the scene the Pine Ridge Chief of Security told them he was overrun by several males and. One of the security officers was taken hostage and injured.